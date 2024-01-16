Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden [Image 11 of 12]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Seaman Zachary Elmore 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors man the hose during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Dec. 20, 2023. The Dwight Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Elmore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 09:23
    Photo ID: 8201525
    VIRIN: 231220-N-VC924-1063
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 865.65 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden [Image 12 of 12], by SN Zachary Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT