U.S. Navy Sailors participate in hose drills during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Dec. 20, 2023. The Dwight Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Elmore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 09:23 Photo ID: 8201523 VIRIN: 231220-N-VC924-1001 Resolution: 7008x3944 Size: 797.25 KB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.