USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Gulf of Aden

U.S. Navy Sailors man the hose during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Dec. 20, 2023. The Dwight Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kalvin Kes)

