DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership

Kristina Krebs, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Japan director, gives a remark during the DFAS Japan change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. As one of the world’s largest finance and accounting operations, DFAS supports military and civilian customers. The mission emphasizes the importance of DFAS’ role as a primary contributor in standardizing and improving finance and accounting activities across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

