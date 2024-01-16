DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership

From left, Audrey Davis, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) director, issues an oath of office to Kristina Krebs, DFAS Japan incoming director, during the DFAS Japan change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The DFAS provides Department of Defense (DoD) decision makers with business intelligence, finance and accounting information. DFAS Japan oversees payments to DoD servicemembers, employees, vendors and contractors in the Western Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

