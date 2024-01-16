From left, Audrey Davis, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) director, issues an oath of office to Kristina Krebs, DFAS Japan incoming director, during the DFAS Japan change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The DFAS provides Department of Defense (DoD) decision makers with business intelligence, finance and accounting information. DFAS Japan oversees payments to DoD servicemembers, employees, vendors and contractors in the Western Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 01:09
|Photo ID:
|8201246
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-PM645-4557
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
