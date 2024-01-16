DFAS Japan welcomes new leadership

From left, Kristina Krebs, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Japan director, shakes hands with Todd Hansen, DFAS Japan outgoing director, during the DFAS Japan change of leadership ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2024. The DFAS has steadily reduced operating costs and has returned those savings to its customers in the form of decreased bills and improved service. These savings are a result of the agency's robust search for continuous innovation and enhanced business practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

