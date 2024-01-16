Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton [Image 7 of 10]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage simulated enemy posistions from a support by fire position during an amphibious raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 6, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8200900
    VIRIN: 240106-M-HP224-1558
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Combined Arms
    Amphibious
    Infantry
    Helicopter Raid
    Integrated Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT