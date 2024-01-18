Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Complete At-Sea Integrated Training Exercises

Photo By Cpl. Amelia Kang | A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Amelia Kang | A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean while conducting carrier qualifications, Jan. 11, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang) see less | View Image Page

By Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO – The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit successfully completed at-sea integrated training exercises, Jan. 18.



The comprehensive, complex training tested Navy and Marine Corps maritime and ship-to-shore capabilities. The Sailors and Marines were evaluated on a variety of scenarios, testing their ability to operate in several mission-critical areas, including maritime boarding, combat flight operations, amphibious operations and civilian evacuation drills.



“Our Navy and Marine Corps team conducts realistic, relevant training necessary for effective joint military operations,” said Amphibious Squadron 5 Commodore Capt. Tate Robinson.



The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit trained on a full spectrum of military operations — from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



“The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit form a cohesive amphibious force, ready to respond to crisis or conflict across the range of military operations,” said 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Commanding Officer Col. Sean P. Dynan.



The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group consists of Amphibious Squadron 5 assets homeported in Naval Base San Diego, including amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Tactical Air Control Squadron 11, Fleet Surgical Team 5, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, Assault Craft Units 1 and 5, and Beachmaster Unit 1 are embarked aboard BOX ARG to augment operational capabilities.



The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit consists of the command element, the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 1/5; the aviation combat element consisting of two squadrons, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, introducing F-35B Lightning IIs aboard Boxer; and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15. The 15th MEU is comprised of over 2,500 Marines and Sailors and is based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.



