U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, return to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean following an amphibious raid, Jan. 6, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 17:27 Photo ID: 8200897 VIRIN: 240106-M-HP224-1694 Resolution: 5848x3901 Size: 2.47 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.