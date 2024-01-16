Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton [Image 5 of 10]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 6, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8200898
    VIRIN: 240106-M-HP224-1309
    Resolution: 7446x4966
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/5 Conducts Ship-to-Shore Amphibious Raid at Camp Pendleton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Combined Arms
    Amphibious
    Infantry
    Helicopter Raid
    Integrated Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT