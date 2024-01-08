Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFREP optimizes resources, sustaining aircraft readiness [Image 3 of 4]

    AFREP optimizes resources, sustaining aircraft readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joseph Besko (left), Peyton Bartlett (middle), and Jonathan Shaoul (right), Avionics and Air Force Repair Enhancement Program technicians, pose for a photo at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2024. Specializing in repairing aircraft parts and extending its support to diverse equipment across squadrons, AFREP adaptability streamlines repair processes, reducing manpower hours and allowing skilled personnel to focus on complex tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 07:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFREP optimizes resources, sustaining aircraft readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Avionics
    Maintenance
    Airman
    MXS
    AFREP

