AFREP optimizes resources, sustaining aircraft readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joseph Besko (right), Peyton Bartlett (left), and Jonathan Shaoul (middle), Avionics and Air Force Repair Enhancement Program technicians, work to repair an aircraft flight control device at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2024. AFREP plays a vital role in sustaining aircraft readiness, promoting operational effectiveness, and strategically optimizing resources within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

