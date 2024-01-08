AFREP optimizes resources, sustaining aircraft readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Besko, Avionics and Air Force Repair Enhancement Program technician, solders a computer chip at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2024. AFREP plays a vital role in sustaining aircraft readiness, promoting operational effectiveness, and strategically optimizing resources within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

