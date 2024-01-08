AFREP optimizes resources, sustaining aircraft readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Besko, Avionics and Air Force Repair Enhancement Program technician, cleans a computer chip at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2024. Specializing in repairing aircraft parts and extending its support to diverse equipment across squadrons, AFREP adaptability streamlines repair processes, reducing manpower hours and allowing skilled personnel to focus on complex tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

