LRC Stuttgart employee who grew up in communist Romania now living the ‘American dream’

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Corina Cruceanu, a plans and operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, grew up in Romania in the ‘80s during communism. Pictured here is Cruceanu (far right, standing) with her kindergarten class. Cruceanu said the school uniforms were only provided to them for the official school photo as a form of propaganda, and the same is true for the books they are holding. “The books were given to us only for the picture. After, they took them away,” she said. “And the dolls in the back – we were not allowed to touch them. Few girls had dolls back then.” (Courtesy photo)

