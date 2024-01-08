Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Stuttgart employee who grew up in communist Romania now living the ‘American dream’ [Image 3 of 4]

    LRC Stuttgart employee who grew up in communist Romania now living the ‘American dream’

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Corina Cruceanu, a plans and operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, (top row, second from left) was selected to assist with standing up a new LRC in Poland. While there last July and again in September, she evaluated logistical resources and provided valuable recommendations on multiple logistics activities. Cruceanu also helped LRC Poland with implementing knowledge and records management systems, and with building an office record list in the Army Records Information Management System, or ARIMS. (Army courtesy photo)

