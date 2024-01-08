Corina Cruceanu, a plans and operations specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, (top row, second from left) was selected to assist with standing up a new LRC in Poland. While there last July and again in September, she evaluated logistical resources and provided valuable recommendations on multiple logistics activities. Cruceanu also helped LRC Poland with implementing knowledge and records management systems, and with building an office record list in the Army Records Information Management System, or ARIMS. (Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 03:25 Photo ID: 8199731 VIRIN: 240117-A-SM279-7689 Resolution: 3211x1944 Size: 1.38 MB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Stuttgart employee who grew up in communist Romania now living the ‘American dream’ [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.