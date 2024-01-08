Before becoming an Army civilian employee and being assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart working as a plans and operations specialist, Corina Cruceanu served more than 21 years in the Air Force. Her last assignment before retiring from active duty in 2021 was the flight chief for a Logistics Readiness Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (Air Force courtesy photo)
LRC Stuttgart employee who grew up in communist Romania now living the 'American dream'
