    LRC Stuttgart employee who grew up in communist Romania now living the ‘American dream’ [Image 2 of 4]

    LRC Stuttgart employee who grew up in communist Romania now living the ‘American dream’

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Before becoming an Army civilian employee and being assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart working as a plans and operations specialist, Corina Cruceanu served more than 21 years in the Air Force. Her last assignment before retiring from active duty in 2021 was the flight chief for a Logistics Readiness Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 03:25
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE
