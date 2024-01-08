Flight Deck Control Nighttime Operations

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler 3rd Class Kimberly Gonzalez from Los Angeles, attached to air department’s V-1 division, works the ouija board in flight deck control during nighttime flight operations on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Jan. 16, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

