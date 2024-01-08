Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck Control Nighttime Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Flight Deck Control Nighttime Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Lt. Cmdr. Franklin Santiago from Daytona Beach, Florida, the handler assigned to air department on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), prepares to make an announcement on the flight deck Jan. 16, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

