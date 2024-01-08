Lt. Cmdr. Franklin Santiago from Daytona Beach, Florida, the handler assigned to air department on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), converses with sailors in flight deck control, Jan. 16, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 22:31
|Photo ID:
|8199573
|VIRIN:
|240115-N-VX022-1031
|Resolution:
|3205x4570
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Deck Control Nighttime Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT