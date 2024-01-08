Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor

    SINGAPORE

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2023) –Chief Electrician’s Mate Joshua Whitmer, from Methuen, Mass., assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) controls the engineering plant as the Readiness Control Officer during a sea and anchor detail. Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8199506
    VIRIN: 231212-N-SW214-1005
    Resolution: 1328x1344
    Size: 242.08 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    sea and anchor
    DESRON 7 Destroyer Squadron Seven
    USS Mobile (LC 26)
    U.S. Seventh Fleet

