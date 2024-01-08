SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2023) –Chief Electrician’s Mate Joshua Whitmer, from Methuen, Mass., assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) controls the engineering plant as the Readiness Control Officer during a sea and anchor detail. Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 20:21 Photo ID: 8199506 VIRIN: 231212-N-SW214-1005 Resolution: 1328x1344 Size: 242.08 KB Location: SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.