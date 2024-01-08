USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor

SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2023) – Executive Officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), Cmdr. Linzy Lewis III (middle), Lt. Calvin Davies (right) and Lt. Braydon Googeg conduct a berth shift from the bridge during a sea and anchor detail. Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

