    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor

    SINGAPORE

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2023) – Executive Officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), Cmdr. Linzy Lewis III (middle), Lt. Calvin Davies (right) and Lt. Braydon Googeg conduct a berth shift from the bridge during a sea and anchor detail. Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8199557
    VIRIN: 231212-N-SW214-1060
    Resolution: 1249x1378
    Size: 326.88 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

