SINGAPORE (Dec. 12, 2023) – Commanding Officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), Cmdr. Matthew Shaw looks out on the starboard bridgewing to maneuver the ship during a sea and anchor detail. Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8199543
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-SW214-1067
|Resolution:
|802x1278
|Size:
|138.75 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Sea and Anchor [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
