SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) participate in a damage control drill. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 08:21 Photo ID: 8198722 VIRIN: 231228-N-SW214-1038 Resolution: 984x1277 Size: 180.01 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.