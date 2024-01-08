Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Damage Control Training

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Damage Control Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) participate in a damage control drill. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 08:21
    VIRIN: 231228-N-SW214-1023
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DC Training
    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    USS Mobile (LC 26)
    U.S. 7th Fleet

