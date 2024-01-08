SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2023) – Engineman 2nd Class Erick Vuckson, from Salem, Ind., assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) tests for hot spots during a damage control drill. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8198721
|VIRIN:
|231228-N-SW214-1060
|Resolution:
|1037x1037
|Size:
|179.76 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
