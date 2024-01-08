Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Damage Control Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2023) – Engineman 2nd Class Erick Vuckson, from Salem, Ind., assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) tests for hot spots during a damage control drill. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 08:21
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
