USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Damage Control Training

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 28, 2023) – Engineman 2nd Class Erick Vuckson, from Salem, Ind., assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) tests for hot spots during a damage control drill. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability

Date Taken: 12.28.2023