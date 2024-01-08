Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony

A visitor disposes of his “kadomatsu,” a pine tree stalk displayed at the entrance of one’s home, by tossing it in a fire as part of the “Dondo Yaki” ceremony held Jan. 14 at Kanigasawa Park near Camp Zama, Japan. Also seen are visitors roasting “dango,” small dumplings made of sticky rice, which they eat to bring good health in the New Year.

