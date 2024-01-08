A visitor disposes of her “kadomatsu,” a pine tree stalk displayed at the entrance of one’s home, by tossing it in a fire as part of the “Dondo Yaki” ceremony held Jan. 14 at Kanigasawa Park near Camp Zama, Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 01:51 Photo ID: 8198595 VIRIN: 240114-A-PR478-8665 Resolution: 6115x4237 Size: 3.4 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.