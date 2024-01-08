Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A visitor disposes of her “kadomatsu,” a pine tree stalk displayed at the entrance of one’s home, by tossing it in a fire as part of the “Dondo Yaki” ceremony held Jan. 14 at Kanigasawa Park near Camp Zama, Japan.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8198595
    VIRIN: 240114-A-PR478-8665
    Resolution: 6115x4237
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year&rsquo;s ceremony

