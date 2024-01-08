Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony

A visitor disposes of his “kakizome,” the first calligraphy written at the start of the year, by tossing it in a fire as part of the “Dondo Yaki” ceremony held Jan. 14 at Kanigasawa Park near Camp Zama, Japan.

