A visitor disposes of his “kakizome,” the first calligraphy written at the start of the year, by tossing it in a fire as part of the “Dondo Yaki” ceremony held Jan. 14 at Kanigasawa Park near Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 01:51
|Photo ID:
|8198594
|VIRIN:
|240114-A-PR478-4128
|Resolution:
|5544x3830
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT