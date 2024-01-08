Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony

Maj. Jason Brown, left, assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, throws kindling on a large fire at Kanigasawa Park near Camp Zama, Japan, that was built for the “Dondo Yaki” ceremony held there Jan. 14. Dondo Yaki is a traditional New Year’s event in which visitors bring the previous year’s decorations, good luck amulets and other items to respectfully dispose of them in the fire.

