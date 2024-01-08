Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Maj. Jason Brown, left, assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, throws kindling on a large fire at Kanigasawa Park near Camp Zama, Japan, that was built for the “Dondo Yaki” ceremony held there Jan. 14. Dondo Yaki is a traditional New Year’s event in which visitors bring the previous year’s decorations, good luck amulets and other items to respectfully dispose of them in the fire.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 01:51
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, Camp Zama strengthens ties with neighboring city by joining Japanese New Year’s ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

