Operation AGILE Medic, communication is key

A C-130 lands with simulated patients on Dec. 7, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. Active duty and reserve Air Force, Air National Guard, Army Reserve and Marines all collaborated in the joint force medical training exercise and equipped medics with training in various austere environments, both on-ground and in-air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

