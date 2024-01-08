A UH-60 lifts off with simulated patients on Dec. 7, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. The joint exercise equipped medics with training in various austere environments, both on-ground and in-air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2024 00:01
|Photo ID:
|8197563
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-JG587-1254
|Resolution:
|1500x1071
|Size:
|92.85 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation AGILE Medic, communication is key [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation AGILE Medic, communication is key
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT