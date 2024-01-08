Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation AGILE Medic, communication is key [Image 10 of 12]

    Operation AGILE Medic, communication is key

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A UH-60 lifts off with simulated patients on Dec. 7, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. The joint exercise equipped medics with training in various austere environments, both on-ground and in-air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2024 00:01
    Photo ID: 8197563
    VIRIN: 231207-F-JG587-1254
    Resolution: 1500x1071
    Size: 92.85 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
    joint
    medic
    exercise
    C-130
    training
    UH-60

