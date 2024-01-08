Operation AGILE Medic, communication is key

Airmen transfer simulated patients to a C-130 on Dec. 7, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. The joint force medical training exercise equipped medics with training in various austere environments, both on-ground and in-air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

