Operation AGILE Medic, communication is key

Airmen transport simulated patients from a UH-60 on Dec. 7, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. This joint force medical training exercise involves hands-on scenarios in an austere environment, providing medics with crucial experience in communication and diverse medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

