Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting [Image 4 of 4]

    243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Emma Schwartzman presenting her research at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society in New Orleans. Credit: Natasha Latouf 01/09/2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:59
    Photo ID: 8196984
    VIRIN: 240109-N-NO204-1001
    Resolution: 1151x701
    Size: 153.99 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting
    243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting
    243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting
    243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL Student Opportunities Fuel Young Researchers&rsquo; Presentations at the 243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Student
    Astronomy
    STEM
    NRL
    Internship
    Astrophysics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT