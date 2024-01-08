Left to right: Genna Crom (New Mexico Tech) in front of her poster at the AAS together with Daisy Zamora (US Naval Academy), Rachelle Barrett (US Naval Academy), and Emma Schwartzman (George Mason University). Credit: Namir Kassim, 01/08/2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:59 Photo ID: 8196981 VIRIN: 240108-N-NO204-1001 Resolution: 1431x1073 Size: 514.11 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.