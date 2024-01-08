Left to right: Genna Crom (New Mexico Tech) in front of her poster at the AAS together with Daisy Zamora (US Naval Academy), Rachelle Barrett (US Naval Academy), and Emma Schwartzman (George Mason University). Credit: Namir Kassim, 01/08/2024.
NRL Student Opportunities Fuel Young Researchers’ Presentations at the 243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting
