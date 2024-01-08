USNA midshipmen 1st class Rachelle Barrett (left) and USNA sophomore midshipmen Daisy Zamora (right) in front of Barrett’s presentation at the AAS meeting in New Orleans. Credit: Namir Kassim 01/08/2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:59
|Photo ID:
|8196982
|VIRIN:
|240108-N-NO204-1002
|Resolution:
|1431x1073
|Size:
|464.49 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL Student Opportunities Fuel Young Researchers’ Presentations at the 243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting
