243rd American Astronomical Society Meeting

USNA midshipman Rachelle Barrett at the Great Observatories booth at the 243rd AAS. Credit: Namir Kassim 01/08/2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:59
|Photo ID:
|8196983
|VIRIN:
|240108-N-NO204-1003
|Resolution:
|1224x914
|Size:
|471.42 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
