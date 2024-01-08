Army Field Support Battalion-Africa maintains mission command of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. The APS-2 site, with its 630,000 square feet of indoor humidity controlled space and 587,000 square feet of outside storage, currently houses 11 APS-2 unit equipment sets, but there are plans in place to nearly double that within the next two to three years. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness
