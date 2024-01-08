Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Robert Guess, the support operations officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, enlisted in the Navy in 1979 from Panama where he lived with his family in the Panama Canal Zone. He served in the Navy for 24 years before retiring, to include 20 years in Naval Special Operations. Guess, who attended U.S. Navy Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL School in the early 1980s, retired as the command master chief petty officer of Combined Joint Special Operations Command in Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 04:00
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
