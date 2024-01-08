Robert Guess, the support operations officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, enlisted in the Navy in 1979 from Panama where he lived with his family in the Panama Canal Zone. He served in the Navy for 24 years before retiring, to include 20 years in Naval Special Operations. Guess, who attended U.S. Navy Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL School in the early 1980s, retired as the command master chief petty officer of Combined Joint Special Operations Command in Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 04:00 Photo ID: 8196663 VIRIN: 240112-A-SM279-7277 Resolution: 557x756 Size: 68.11 KB Location: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.