Robert Guess is the support operations officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa He said in the almost five years he’s been at Leghorn Army Depot, the number of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 unit equipment sets stored and maintained there jumped from one to 11 with plans in place to nearly double that within the next two to three years. The APS-2 site at Leghorn provides 630,000 square feet of humidity controlled space in 15 warehouses and another 587,000 square feet of outside storage. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 04:00
|Photo ID:
|8196662
|VIRIN:
|240112-A-SM279-3420
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT