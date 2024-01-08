Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness

Robert Guess is the support operations officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa He said in the almost five years he’s been at Leghorn Army Depot, the number of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 unit equipment sets stored and maintained there jumped from one to 11 with plans in place to nearly double that within the next two to three years. The APS-2 site at Leghorn provides 630,000 square feet of humidity controlled space in 15 warehouses and another 587,000 square feet of outside storage. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 01.12.2024
Location: LIVORNO, IT