Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Robert Guess is the support operations officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa He said in the almost five years he’s been at Leghorn Army Depot, the number of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 unit equipment sets stored and maintained there jumped from one to 11 with plans in place to nearly double that within the next two to three years. The APS-2 site at Leghorn provides 630,000 square feet of humidity controlled space in 15 warehouses and another 587,000 square feet of outside storage. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 04:00
    Photo ID: 8196662
    VIRIN: 240112-A-SM279-3420
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness
    Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness
    Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission ‘South of the Alps’ directly impacting readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Battalion SPO: major growth in APS-2 mission &lsquo;South of the Alps&rsquo; directly impacting readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT