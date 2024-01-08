Soldiers practice being litter (stretcher) bearers during exercises held recently at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8196167
|VIRIN:
|230821-D-QR381-7276
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett marks 83 years of service [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
