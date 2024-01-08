Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett marks 83 years of service [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Hunter Liggett marks 83 years of service

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Stephen K Robinson 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Hacienda is a historic building once owned by media mogul William Randolph Hearst in the 1930s, used a an Army headquarters in the 1940s, and now serves as a hotel open to the public. The building was designed by architect Julia Morgan used by Hearst as temporary housing for his employees and guests. The property was placed in the National Register of Historic Places on December 2, 1977. For more information or to make reservations: https://hunterliggett.armymwr.com/programs/historic-hacienda

