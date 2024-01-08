Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett marks 83 years of service [Image 2 of 3]

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.1941

    Photo by Stephen K Robinson 

    4th Army Soldiers in formation at Hunter Army Military Reservation, 1941.

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett marks 83 years of service [Image 3 of 3], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

