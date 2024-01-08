A safety from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, looks out during an airborne operation during Arctic Aloha ‘24, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is an deployment readiness exercise, with two airborne operations conducted in Hawaii and Alaska that demonstrates the division's ability to project forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8194953
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-GH743-1284
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldier During Arctic Aloha [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Mike Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
