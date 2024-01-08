U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Knight, the religious affairs non commissioned officer for 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, prepares others as a safety for an airborne jump during Arctic Aloha ‘24, at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is an deployment readiness exercise, with two airborne operations conducted in Hawaii and Alaska that demonstrates the division's ability to project forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 01:26 Photo ID: 8194948 VIRIN: 231102-A-GH743-1599 Resolution: 7728x4344 Size: 9.51 MB Location: JBER, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Mike Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.