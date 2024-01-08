Alaska Airborne Operation during Arctic Aloha 24' [6 of 8]

A U.S. Airman signals one more minute remaining before an airborne jump during Arctic Aloha ‘24, at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is an deployment readiness exercise, with two airborne operations conducted in Hawaii and Alaska that demonstrates the division's ability to project forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)

