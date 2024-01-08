Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Airborne Operation during Arctic Aloha 24' [6 of 8] [Image 5 of 8]

    Alaska Airborne Operation during Arctic Aloha 24' [6 of 8]

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez 

    11th Airborne Division

    A U.S. Airman signals one more minute remaining before an airborne jump during Arctic Aloha ‘24, at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is an deployment readiness exercise, with two airborne operations conducted in Hawaii and Alaska that demonstrates the division's ability to project forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8194950
    VIRIN: 231102-A-GH743-1781
    Resolution: 7728x4344
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Alaska Airborne Operation during Arctic Aloha 24' [6 of 8] [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Mike Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    JBER
    Arctic Aloha 24

