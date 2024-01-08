11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24

A paratrooper from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, jumps into Malemute drop zone during Arctic Aloha ‘24, at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is an deployment readiness exercise, with two airborne operations conducted in Hawaii and Alaska that demonstrates the division's ability to project forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)

