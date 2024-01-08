Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24 [Image 4 of 8]

    11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez 

    11th Airborne Division

    A paratrooper from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, jumps into Malemute drop zone during Arctic Aloha ‘24, at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is an deployment readiness exercise, with two airborne operations conducted in Hawaii and Alaska that demonstrates the division's ability to project forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mike Godinez-Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 01:27
    Photo ID: 8194949
    VIRIN: 231102-A-GH743-9102
    Resolution: 3097x1743
    Size: 905.84 KB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Mike Godinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24
    11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24
    11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24
    11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24
    Alaska Airborne Operation during Arctic Aloha 24' [6 of 8]
    11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24
    11th Airborne Division during Arctic Aloha '24
    11th Airborne Division Soldier During Arctic Aloha

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Aloha 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT