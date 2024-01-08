U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Marco Castaneda, 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company parachute rigger, from the Joint Force Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., picks up his parachute after jumping from a U.S. Air Force Super Hercules C-130J aircraft at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6, 2024. The 346th TADC utilizes Vandenberg’s vast landscape as landing zone for reserve training operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 19:34
|Photo ID:
|8194857
|VIRIN:
|240106-F-VJ291-1047
|Resolution:
|3564x4990
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
