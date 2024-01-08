Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Marco Castaneda, 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company parachute rigger, from the Joint Force Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., picks up his parachute after jumping from a U.S. Air Force Super Hercules C-130J aircraft at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6, 2024. The 346th TADC utilizes Vandenberg’s vast landscape as landing zone for reserve training operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 19:34
    Photo ID: 8194857
    VIRIN: 240106-F-VJ291-1047
    Resolution: 3564x4990
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    ANG
    Army Reserve
    USAF
    USSF

