U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Marco Castaneda, 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company parachute rigger, from the Joint Force Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., picks up his parachute after jumping from a U.S. Air Force Super Hercules C-130J aircraft at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6, 2024. The 346th TADC utilizes Vandenberg’s vast landscape as landing zone for reserve training operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8194857 VIRIN: 240106-F-VJ291-1047 Resolution: 3564x4990 Size: 6.66 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.