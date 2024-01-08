A California Air National Guard 146th Airlift Wing Super Hercules C-130J aircraft and crew out of the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Oxnard, Calif., supported the Army Reserve parachute operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6, 2024. The Vandenberg range supports many missions including training operations (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8194855 VIRIN: 240106-F-VJ291-1234 Resolution: 3062x3062 Size: 4.22 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.