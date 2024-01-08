Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training

    Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A California Air National Guard 146th Airlift Wing Super Hercules C-130J aircraft and crew out of the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Oxnard, Calif., supported the Army Reserve parachute operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6, 2024. The Vandenberg range supports many missions including training operations (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Supports Army Reserve Parachute Training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    ANG
    USAF
    USSF

